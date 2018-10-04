'I look forward to coming back an awful lot,' says PM Trudeau during Windsor visit
Trudeau will remain in Windsor for a Gordie Howe bridge 'community celebration' Friday
Justin Trudeau's next visit in Windsor may come sooner than expected.
On Thursday, the Prime Minister kicked off a two-day stop in Windsor, telling those in attendance at a Liberal party fundraiser "he looks forward to coming back over the next 12 months."
"I look forward to coming back an awful lot in the next 12 months," said Trudeau, adding this is a "big week" for Windsor.
Trudeau talking about STEM, climate change and growing the economy "that's exactly what we are focused on and what we will stay focused on" <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/5PSr9xjSwS">pic.twitter.com/5PSr9xjSwS</a>—@megdroberts
Trudeau's stay continues Friday when he attends a "community celebration" for the Gordie Howe International Bridge and visits the Chrysler assembly plant.
