'I look forward to coming back an awful lot,' says PM Trudeau during Windsor visit

On Thursday, the Prime Minister kicked off a two-day stop in Windsor for a Liberal party fundraiser.

Trudeau will remain in Windsor for a Gordie Howe bridge 'community celebration' Friday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the Art Gallery of Windsor for a Liberal party fundraiser Thursday. His stay in Windsor will continue Friday when the PM attends the Gordie Howe bridge ceremony and visits the Chrysler assembly plant. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Justin Trudeau's next visit in Windsor may come sooner than expected.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister kicked off a two-day stop in Windsor, telling those in attendance at a Liberal party fundraiser "he looks forward to coming back over the next 12 months."

"I look forward to coming back an awful lot in the next 12 months," said Trudeau, adding this is a "big week" for Windsor.

Trudeau's stay continues Friday when he attends a "community celebration" for the Gordie Howe International Bridge and visits the Chrysler assembly plant.

