Justin Trudeau holding campaign rally in Windsor Monday

Justin Trudeau is coming to Windsor Monday for a campaign rally.

The Liberal Party of Canada leader is hosting the event Monday evening between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts.

Last week, Windsor West candidate Sandra Pupatello alluded to the fact that Trudeau would be coming after Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains made an appearance to kick off her campaign.

Trudeau is the first federal party leader to come to Windsor since the election officially started.

In Windsor West, Pupatello is facing off against longtime NDP incumbent Brian Masse, Conservative Party candidate Henry Lau, the Green Party's Quinn Hunt and Darryl Burrell with the People's Party of Canada.

Trudeau's stop comes at a time when the Liberals in Windsor-Tecumseh are still without an official candidate. City councillor Irek Kusmierczyk, Windsor lawyer Linda McCurdy and former Liberal candidate Jeewen Gill are all seeking the nomination.