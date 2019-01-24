'Electronic logging' has truckers rolling into Windsor-Essex

Trucking companies in Windsor and Essex County are benefiting from a new law meant to keep drivers safe on the road.

The federal government announced it will require all commercial truck and bus drivers in Canada to install electronic logging devices — sometimes referred to as "e-logs" — in their vehicles by the year 2020.

According to Hunter Express recruiter Amanda Marcinko, "e-logs" are encouraging many truckers to move specifically to the Windsor-Essex region because it allows them to spend more time on U.S. roads.

"If they're leaving from Brampton and crossing the border, they have a four-hour drive ... so a lot of them are moving to Windsor." she said. "More time on the road so they can travel into the U.S."

Amanda Marcinko, a recuriter at Hunter Express in Belle River, says electronic logs prevent drivers from falsifying how much time they spent on the road. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

The aim of "electronic logging devices" is to stop truckers from spending more time on the road than allotted.

E-logs monitor a vehicle's engine "to capture data on whether the engine is running, whether the vehicle is moving, miles driven, and duration of engine operation," according to the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Under Canadian regulations, truckers are allowed to be behind the wheel for no more 13 hours per day to limit driver fatigue.

According to Marcinko, paper logs would allow drivers to "rip a page out of the book" if they didn't want to show they spent too much time on the road.

Rapid regional growth

She added most trucking companies in Windsor and Essex County installed "e-logs" into their vehicles near the end of 2017 — three years ahead of the government mandate.

It's a move which has truck drivers originally from the Greater Toronto Area moving to the Windsor-Essex region at a rapid rate.

When Hunter Express first expanded to Belle River in 2014, there were no trucks assigned to the terminal. It was just a stopping point for drivers.

Electronic logging devices at Hunter Express are installed on tablets which are mounted inside the company's trucks. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Now, it operates about 150 trucks on its own.

"We grew a lot," said Marcinko.

According to the Gurdwara Khalsa Parkash, the primary place of worship for Windsor's Sikh community, about 100 families have moved to the region to pursue trucking jobs.