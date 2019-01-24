Truck rollover closes eastbound lane of Hwy. 401

One eastbound lane of Hwy. 401 is closed after a collision.

Just past the Tilbury South OnRoute service centre, at kilometre marker 72, a truck has hit the guardrail and rolled over.

According to Ontario Provincial Police Const. Jim Root, one eastbound lane of the highway will be "closed for a few hours."

The truck left the roadway on the right hand side but Root said it did not cross over into the westbound lanes.

OPP could not confirm if this section of highway was equipped with cable barriers.

Chatham-Kent Emergency Services said they are treating one person for minor injuries.