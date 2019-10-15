Truck driver identified in fatal collision with motorcycle

The truck driver involved in a fatal collision in Windsor last month has been identified by police.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, investigation identified and located the driver.

A motorcyclist died at the end of September after being hit by a tractor trailer at Huron Church Line, south of E.C. Row.

Police would not confirm if the driver had been arrested, but did confirm no charges have been laid. There was also no confirmation on where the driver had been located.

The investigation is ongoing.