Buyer beware: 800 pairs of work boots stolen in Tecumseh

A truck loaded with 800 pairs of work boots has been stolen in Tecumseh.

Essex County OPP say the "2017 International 32 foot truck" bearing the name "Work Authority" was taken from a commercial property on Tecumseh Road East in the town.

The truck is similar to the one in the photo provided by Provincial Police with the Ontario license plate 835 2XB — also identified as truck #677522.

The boots are various brands and sizes.