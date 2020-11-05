Skip to Main Content
Truck load of spilt beer closes Highway 3 lanes
Windsor

Truck load of spilt beer closes Highway 3 lanes

A three-vehicle tractor trailer collision closed several lanes at Huron Church Road and E.C. Row Expressway. No one was injured and police have charged one driver.

No one injured, lanes reduced as crews complete clean up

CBC News ·
The three-vehicle collision at Huron Church and E.C. Row WB spilled beer on the highway, shutting down lanes. (OPP_WR/Twitter)

An early morning collision involving three tractor trailers closed lanes of Highway 3 westbound for hours as crews cleaned up a spillage of mostly beer.

Police responded to a call of a collision at approximately 6:15 a.m. Thursday morning at Huron Church Road and E.C. Row.

No one was injured in the collision and police have charged the rearmost driver with following too closely.

Essex OPP media officer Const. Amanda Allen says one lane remains blocked as crews work to offload two of the tractor trailers. OPP is asking drivers to avoid the area. 

Allen says one trailer was carrying a load of beer and another was carrying steel coils.

"Both very heavy loads and we're very happy to report that nobody was injured in this collision," Allen said. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now