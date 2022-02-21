OPP charge truck driver involved in Highway 402 blockade

OPP have charged a Lambton man who was involved in the blockade of Highway 402 after finding him driving a quarry truck in violation of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

Lambton OPP said officers stopped the man after seeing him driving a large quarry truck on Egremont Road in Warwick Township, in violation of the HTA.

The driver was arrested, and police found he was also involved in the previous blockade of Highway 402, which is being investigated under the direction of the OPP's Criminal Investigations Branch.

The 45-year-old is facing two charges under the Criminal Code: mischief over $5,000, and operating a vehicle while prohibited, OPP said in a media release.

However, the man is also facing a number of HTA charges:

Disobeying a stop sign;

Driving a commercial motor vehicle with an improper licence;

Failing to surrender a commercial vehicle operator registration;

Driving a commercial motor vehicle with no insurance, and

Driving a motor vehicle without an interlock device.

An ignition interlock device screens a driver's breath for alcohol, and can prevent a vehicle from starting if alcohol is detected.

The accused is due to appear in Sarnia court at a later date, OPP said.

Anyone with information about the Highway 402 blockade is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.