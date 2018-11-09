Truck carrying papaya catches fire on Highway 401 in Lakeshore
A load of fruit and the transport truck holding it caught fire Thursday night along Highway 401 in Essex County.
No injuries were reported, say OPP
It happened at around 6 p.m. near County Rd. 31 in Lakeshore.
A tractor trailer hauling some papaya fruit caught fire, according to the OPP, which didn't specify how the blaze started.
No injuries were reported.
The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at County Road 27 were fully closed for several hours as crews cleaned up the mess.
