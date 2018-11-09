Truck carrying papaya catches fire on Highway 401 in Lakeshore

Loads of papaya caught fire, along with the transport truck containing the fruit, on Thursday night along Highway 401 in Essex County.

It happened at around 6 p.m. near County Rd. 31 in Lakeshore.

A tractor trailer hauling some papaya fruit caught fire, according to the OPP, which didn't specify how the blaze started.

No injuries were reported.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at County Road 27 were fully closed for several hours as crews cleaned up the mess.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: