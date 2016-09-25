Skip to Main Content
Trial of former Crime Stoppers boss linked to $2.9M pot bust begins
Windsor

The trial of Jon-Paul Fuller, the former head of Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers who was charged in connection with an alleged marijuana grow operation in Leamington, started Tuesday.

Prosecution says it will be calling 29 witnesses

In 2016, police seized $2.9 million worth of marijuana plants in a bust of a major growing operation linked to the former head of Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers. (File Photo)

The prosecution alleges Fuller produced an illegal substance with the purpose of trafficking.

A property of greenhouses in Leamington was the subject of a search warrant on September 21, 2016, in which 2,900 pot plants valued at $2.9 million were seized.

Fuller, 47, was president for just a few months before the OPP laid charges.

On Tuesday, the prosecution said it would be calling 29 witnesses — with the trial continuing beyond this week.

The trial is expected to continue Wednesday at 10 a.m.

