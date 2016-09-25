Trial of former Crime Stoppers boss linked to $2.9M pot bust begins

The trial of Jon-Paul Fuller, the former head of Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers who was charged in connection with an alleged marijuana grow operation in Leamington, has started.

The prosecution alleges Fuller produced an illegal substance with the purpose of trafficking.

A property of greenhouses in Leamington was the subject of a search warrant on September 21, 2016, in which 2,900 pot plants valued at $2.9 million were seized.

Fuller, 47, was president for just a few months before the OPP laid charges.

Second witness is the exhibit officer who participated in the search by warrant of the Leamington property. Any items seized by officers on site would be brought to him. He prepared a master exhibit log for items seized. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> —@KatGeorgieva

On Tuesday, the prosecution said it would be calling 29 witnesses — with the trial continuing beyond this week.

The trial is expected to continue Wednesday at 10 a.m.