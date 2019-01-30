Former Kingsville fire chief says contact with one complainant wasn't sexual

Former Kingsville fire chief Bob Kissner took the stand again today to answer allegations of sexual touching.

Kissner is facing 17 offences including sexual assault, sexual exploitation and sexual interference.

Last week, Kissner answered to the allegations involving six of eight complaints, and Wednesday he was answering to the remaining two.

According to Kissner, some of the interactions never happened — and in the ones he said did occur, the other person showed no signs of being concerned.

He denies any sexual touching with one complainant saying “I had no desire to do that and got no sexual gratification from that.” —@StaceyJReports

Speaking about one case in which he admits there was contact, he said it was not sexual in nature.

"I had no desire to do that ... I got no sexual gratification from that," said Kissner on the stand.

Assistant crown attorney Jennifer Holmes also questioned how Kissner believed it was appropriate to be massaging minors and being in hot tubs with them.

Kissner said he didn't think it was inappropriate, but he can now see how some people might have difficulty with the idea.

He also said in court Wednesday that some of the complainants gave him support after he was arrested.

Wednesday's court proceedings had to be moved to a larger room, because of the number of people who were sitting in the gallery.

About 20 people attended the morning session, with cross-examination scheduled for the afternoon.

Cross examination of Kissner will continue Thursday.

Kissner's lawyer Ken Marley doesn't believe he will be calling any other witness.

