Comber, Ont. family hosts late trick-or-treat for dad after Halloween-loving mom's death

There were few people who loved decorating their house for Halloween more than 71-year-old Beverley Trealout, according to her youngest child.

"We're right on Main Street, so anybody that's ever driven through Comber has passed through and seen her house," 30-year-old Kayla Trealout said.

"We've had people for years pass through that don't even live in Comber — just to see what decorations or what new thing mom had pulled out for that year."

But when the mother of nine passed away just two days before Halloween following a lengthy battle with cancer, Joseph — the second youngest of the children — had an idea: decorate the house for Halloween anyway.

"He randomly decided that we can still do this. He had first mentioned to just have it for the grandkids and great grandkids of mum and dad."

Albeit 10 days later than expected, the Trealout home on Main Street in Comber, Ont., looked the part for Halloween. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

But Kayla decided to take it one step further.

"Mom would've wanted the kids of Comber to come out and get their goody-bags and see the decorations like they would any other year."

That's when she turned to social media to inform the community that the iconic home would be handing out candy on Nov. 10.

"So as many of you may have noticed this year, Main Street was not as bright as it normally is on Halloween," the post read.

"We will be decorating the house for my dad to be able to hand out candy during the afternoon. My parents always loved seeing the kids in costume, so if you don't mind putting your littles in costume swing on by 6509 Main St. Comber and maybe we'll put a smile on an old man's face for a few hours."

Kayla said the post was shared by about 3,000 people.

Honouring their word

Steve Trealout, 78, was extremely emotional when discussing what it meant to have the people of Comber come to his house following his wife's passing.

"It's great. I didn't think there was that many people in town though," he said, fighting back tears.

Steve said when his children came forward with the idea about a week ago, there wasn't a single part of him which pushed back "because it's tradition."

Steve Trealout puts together a 'goody bag' of chips and candy for a young trick-or-treater. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"We do it every year," said Steve, who had been decorating his house for Halloween with his wife since 1994.

The family estimates about 200 trick-or-treating families dropped by to the home Sunday. For Steve, it's all because of one reason.

"They feel for who was here."