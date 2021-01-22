Essex-Windsor EMS managerial staff member travelled outside Canada during Christmas holidays

Essex-Windsor EMS chief Bruce Krauter has issued a public apology after admitting that an EMS managerial staff member travelled outside of the country during the Christmas holidays.

In a statement to CBC News, Krauter apologized for the "error in judgement" from himself and the staff member and urged the public to follow COVID-19 rules.

"The decision to travel out-of-country was regrettable, considering public health recommendations advising against non-essential travel," Krauter's statement reads.

"The leadership team at Essex-Windsor EMS understands the importance of leading by example, especially in this time of crisis and recognizes this incident is inconsistent with public health messaging."

Krauter said the staff member has not had contact with patients or paramedics and quarantined after returning to Canada. He added that the travel is unrelated to a COVID-19 outbreak that was declared last week at an Essex-Windsor EMS facility.

At the time, the organization said that 10 paramedics tested positive, two of which were connected to the outbreak.

Krauter ended his statement by telling the public to not be discouraged from following public health advice due to this incident and said everyone must continue to do everything they can to slow the spread of COVID-19.