Windsor's Heather Petrie didn't wait to head for the border now that the COVID-19 testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada has been dropped.

Petrie, also known as the Wing Nut, is a big fan of the Detroit Red Wings; in fact, Petrie had attended 245 consecutive Red Wings home games before the pandemic put an end to her streak.

But Friday, she was back in Detroit, getting set to watch the Wings host the Ottawa Senators. It would be her second live Red Wings game since the start of the pandemic.

"I'm really hoping to get my streak back in and come to all the games in April, and then renew my season tickets for next year."

As of Friday, fully-vaccinated travellers — those who've received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or one dose of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine — entering Canada by land, air or water no longer have to take a molecular or antigen COVID-19 test to enter the country.

Petrie said the change will make going to games much more affordable.

"When it comes to ticket prices, plus parking, plus tunnel fare, plus gas these days, plus $15 beers inside the arena, it all gets really expensive really fast, especially with our Canadian dollar not being worth as much," she said. "It just means the world to not have to have to worry about that extra fee for testing, and worry about any of the hassle that comes along with it."

"I don't have to drive all the way out somewhere else and get tested, I don't have to worry about getting my test results back prior to coming back to Canada."

Bob DiMattia, general manager of Mexicantown Restaurant in Detroit, said the establishment already has a few reservations from Canadians. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Bob DiMattia, general manager of Mexicantown Restaurant in Detroit, was also happy to see the change in testing rules.

"For us, it means that it's easier for Canadians to come across and to be back in our business," he said. "The easier it is to travel across the border, the better it is for us, and we're excited."

The restaurant runs Canadian dollar at par days on Mondays and Friday nights, DiMattia said, adding there have been a few Canadians calling to make reservations already.

Avdeja Puovic, an employee at Lafayette Coney Island in Detroit, said he'd already seen several Canadians come into the shop on Friday.

"They are very happy to come," he said.

"Glad to see them come down."