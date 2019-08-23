Skip to Main Content
One driver charged in three-transport truck collision
One driver has been charged in a three tractor-truck collision on Highway 402 through Sarnia, Ont. 

Three people were taken to hospital

According to Ontario Provincial Police, two of the trucks were stopped in traffic when a third struck the rear transport, causing all three to slide. 

Three people in the August 20 crash were taken to hospital and one passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

The driver of the third transport has been charged with careless driving.

