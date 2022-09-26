Transit Windsor tunnel bus expected to return before end of the year
Federal government is lifting COVID-19 restrictions at the border starting Saturday, Oct. 1
Transit Windsor says it will resume tunnel bus service to Detroit as soon as it's feasible now that the federal government is lifting the ArriveCan requirement at the border, with a goal of restoring service before the end of the year.
Tyson Cragg, executive director of Transit Windsor, said the target is late November, but that depends on how quickly staff can be trained.
In a statement to CBC News, Cragg said Transit Windsor has more than 200 drivers and they need to train or retrain them given that the service has been suspended for more than 30 months.
That could take eight to 10 weeks, he said. As well, Transit Windsor needs to make arrangements with authorities on both sides of the border to ensure the necessary resources are available to process busloads of people crossing the border.
"We don't want to rush the resumption of the [tunnel bus], and need the time to ensure all drivers are familiar with the route, and all parties are on the same page to operate this service, unique in North America," Cragg said.
Transit Windsor is considering lifting the mask mandate on buses as well, something Cragg said could happen as early as Saturday, which is when the federal COVID-19 rules for travel will be lifted.
The federal government announced Monday it is dropping all COVID-19 measures at borders as of Oct. 1, meaning travellers will no longer need to provide proof of vaccination when entering Canada or wear masks on planes and trains.
All travellers, regardless of citizenship, will no longer have to:
- Submit public health information through the ArriveCan app or website.
- Provide proof of vaccination.
- Undergo pre- or on-arrival testing.
- Carry out COVID-19-related quarantine or isolation.
- Monitor and report if they develop signs or symptoms of COVID-19 upon arriving to Canada.
- Undergo health checks for travel on air and rail.
- Or wear masks on planes and trains.
