City of Windsor suspends transit operations starting March 29

The City of Windsor announced on Thursday that Transit Windsor services will be temporarily suspended as of end of normal hours on Sunday, March 29, as an additional step to combat the spread of COVID-19.

According to a media release issued by the city, Transit Windsor's temporary suspension will last until at least Monday, April 13.

"I recognize that despite the health warnings and advice, many in our community still rely on Transit Windsor for their daily needs," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. "But, the risks associated with COVID-19 outweigh the inconvenience this shutdown will cause.

Dilkens added that, as the city's mayor, he plans on doing "everything within my power to protect the health of local residents."

Transit Windsor previously enacted enhanced cleaning measures to ensure buses and facilities remain safe during the ongoing pandemic.