Face masks now mandatory for Transit Windsor riders
Face masks now mandatory for Transit Windsor riders

You will need a face mask if you're planning on using any Transit Windsor service.

Although ridership remains low, the city is slowly bringing back more service routes

Transit Windsor riders will need to wear a mask while riding. The new policy takes effect immediately. (Vince Robinet/CBC)

The new policy is effective immediately, according to a City of Windsor press release. 

Any person riding the bus or standing at the Windsor International Transit Terminal must wear a non-medical face mask, which the city says is in line with provincial and local public health requirements. 

The city says that although ridership is down by about 83 per cent from pre-pandemic levels, they have slowly been increasing service since it was cancelled in March. 

On Monday, the South Windsor 7 route will resume a "Saturday schedule," Monday through Saturday. 

On Sunday, the Windsor International Transit Terminal will be open in anticipation of Transit Windsor's return to front door boarding and fare collection. 

Please visit www.transitwindsor.ca for more information on bus routes.

