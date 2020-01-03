Transit Windsor warns riders of possible strike beginning Monday

Transit Windsor is warning riders of a possible strike that could begin as early as 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6.

According to a media release, Transit Windsor received a 72-hour strike notice on Thursday from the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 616 (ATU 616), which represents transit workers in the city.

"Negotiations are ongoing in the hopes that a new agreement can be reached," said Pat Delmore, Transit Windsor executive director, in the same Friday media release. "However, Transit Windsor wanted to provide as much notice as possible to our riders in the event of a strike which could legally begin at 2 a.m. on Monday."

Should the strike move forward, Transit Windsor said that regular transit service would stop.

Additionally, special events services, tunnel bus services, bussing for city high schools, as well as routes throughout LaSalle, Essex, Kingsville and Leamington would all be shut down.

"Transit Windsor regrets the inconvenience a strike would cause our riders, however we are hopeful that ongoing discussions will result in an agreement," reads an excerpt from the media release. "We hope this advanced notice will allow time for preparations to be made that will help minimize the impact as much as possible."

There hasn't been a Transit Windsor strike since 1991.

CBC News reached out to Transit Windsor but Pat Delmore was unwilling to make further comment because negotiations are ongoing.

Transit Windsor riders express concerns about potential strike

While Transit Windsor and members of ATU 616 continue bargaining, transit riders say they're concerned about a possible strike.

"I cannot go to work, I cannot buy my food," said Mehjaas Singh. "It's a basic thing for someone who doesn't have a car. And it's difficult to walk in this weather."

Windsor resident Mehjaas Singh says he relies on Transit Windsor to get to work. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Tammy Allen a Transit Windsor rider who relies on a wheelchair for mobility, said "it would be horrible" if a strike moves forward.

"I don't know what they're striking about but there are lots of people that would love their job and get whatever they're getting," she said. "There's a lot of people on unemployment."

Tammy Allen relies on a wheelchair for mobility. She says a Transit Windsor strike would be "horrible." (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Allen added that riders with accessibility issues rely heavily on public transportation.

"We're paying for the service too, especially those that have bus passes," she said.