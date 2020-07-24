Transit Windsor increases service to meet ridership needs

The City of Windsor is ramping up its transit schedule by adding routes and increasing bus frequency.

Transit Windsor is increasing its level of service to parts of the city to support ridership demands and is bringing back two routes to return access to other parts of the region, the city said in a press release.

With a mandatory face mask policy, the city notes that the transit service has been able to increase its maximum occupancy on buses, but frequency must increase to accommodate the number of riders.

Walkerville 8, Transway 1A and Dougall 6 routes will receive increased levels of service to meet these ridership needs.

Additionally, the two routes being added are:

Central 3 West route

South Windsor 7 route

An updated schedule of bus routes is available on Transit Windsor's website.

Front-door boarding is still not taking place and a date for its return is yet to be determined. This means that passengers are still expected to enter and exit buses through the rear doors, with exceptions for those with accessibility needs.

Fares are still being waived.

The press release continued to say that ridership numbers have remained "significantly" lower than pre-pandemic levels, with current ridership reduced by nearly 80 per cent compared to 2019.