Commuters frustrated with reduced services on Transit Windsor buses

Windsor's public transit buses will be slowing down starting Monday, Nov. 22.

Service will be diminished as Transit Windsor transitions to an Enhanced Saturday Service. The change is due to the near nine per cent of city workers failing to abide by the city's vaccination policy. It has left many commuters like Alexander Joseph feeling abandoned and frustrated.

"I want Transit Windsor to provide more buses for service, because early morning, I mean, it starts from six o'clock," he said. "I do my part time job also, so I don't get to the buses at 5 a.m., I have to go for Rideshare -- and most of the time, we don't have Rideshare. For students, it's really hard because we totally rely on buses."

He adds he doesn't have a bicycle or a car, so the bus is his only option.

Tahamid Mirza uses public transit on a regular basis. He said the reduced service will directly impact their ability to run errands, go to work and go to school.

"We travel through transit, so if they reduce the service, we are going to face difficulties. It's going to be hard for us because we always take the bus to go to college, to work and even for groceries," he said. "This is horrible."

Bus riders find out they'll have disrupted service 0:45 Those who rely on Transit Windsor are disappointed that service will be cut back. 0:45

Reduced frequency of buses is also affecting Elizabeth Aspiotis, who relies on public transit every day.

"It affects me really badly. I need the bus. I take the bus wherever I go."

There will be fewer buses in rotation and commuters will have to plan for additional delays starting Nov. 22.