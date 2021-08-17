Transit Windsor to resume full service in September

Starting next month, Transit Windsor will resume full service on routes within the city and Essex County.

The change is effective as of Sept. 5.

"Due to COVID-19 we have been operating on an enhanced Saturday service since September 2020, but with students returning to class, we're ready to return to full service, and we anticipate a smooth transition," Transit Windsor executive director Tyson Cragg said in a media release.

In partnership with St. Clair College, the city is introducing a new express route, the 518X, which will go from Tecumseh Mall to the college via the Devonshire Mall.

The city says that the route, which will have limited stops, will reduce travel time between East Windsor and the college by over an hour.

With the pandemic ongoing, public health measures will remain in effect on buses. All riders are required to wear a mask, capacity is limited and enhanced cleaning of the vehicles is taking place.

The city says the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel bus service will not be resume until the border is fully reopened.