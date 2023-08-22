There aren't enough city bus drivers and hiring new ones has proved difficult, according to Transit Windsor's executive director.

Currently, the service provider says it's short about 10 per cent of its pool of 200 drivers and relies on existing staff to work overtime to fill the gaps.

Tyson Cragg calls their operation "unique," having to legally travel into the United States because of the tunnel and special event buses to Detroit.

He said that means drivers have to adhere to the U.S. Department of Transportation's program regulations like quarterly random drug testing, and some job seekers might not want to deal with the scrutiny.

"And then if there's issues like, for example, the drug test comes back positive, then the level of testing, the frequency of testing increases as a result," said Cragg.

He said the testing applies to almost all of Transit Windsor's drivers.

"The majority of the drivers are required through our collective agreement to be in the drug and alcohol pool, which basically qualifies you for international operations, whether it be the tunnel bus or special events operations."

Cragg said because they operate in America, it's no different than highway coach buses or even trucking, and that they're at the behest of U.S. rules and regulations at all times.

"That's why there's the passport requirement, too ... If you want to enter the U.S., you have to play by their rules."

Transit rider Jocelin Gates said she's a little concerned to hear about the driver shortage.

"Given a lot of the times, even when there was a plethora of bus drivers, that it took quite a bit of time to get to the bus and it was pretty inconsistent."

However, the Windsor woman said she's always been impressed by the drivers she's had.�

"Honestly, a lot of the time I find that the bus drivers we have had so far are pretty compassionate. They do their best with what they have. And it's hard given that there's a shortage."

When is too much OT actually too much?

The head of the union representing Transit Windsor workers said even though earning overtime is beneficial to members' pocketbooks, he's concerned about the long-term health effects it can have on staff.

John Di Nino is the national president of Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Canada, which speaks for roughly 35,000 transit workers across the country.

"Is that sustainable at some point over many, many months and maybe years?" he asked.

"You know, some of these people are going to start to experience some sort of fatigue when it comes to trying to make ends meet and taking on all this overtime."

Di Nino said he'd like to see the workforce complemented with every available job being filled as soon as possible to provide "safe, reliable and affordable transit" for residents — noting it's not a specific issue to only Windsor.

"Overtime is a cost savings to the employer and they manage their portfolio from a cost-savings perspective as opposed to actually hiring people — it's cheaper for them to pay the overtime. And the reason that it's cheaper is that they don't have to pay extra into pensions."

Windsor resident Zachary Balogh says he'd be concerned with drivers putting in too many overtime hours over a long stretch of time.

"I don't want my bus drivers falling asleep behind the wheel," he said.

"I mean, it definitely comes with the territory. But in terms of tired bus drivers, yeah, we can't have that now."

What else is getting in way of hiring more drivers?

Cragg said ridership levels have unexpectedly hit record highs since they returned to full service last September following the pandemic — with university and college tuition-based pass programs leading the charge.

"Just trying to keep pace with that — in addition to adding on new services — has been a challenge."

Under its new service plan, Transit Windsor is adding 18,000 new hours — with a lot of that time being eaten up on the semi-express route along Tecumseh Road, connecting the west end terminal to the east end terminal with stops at the university.

Parshav Rajput and Dev Vaghani, left to right, are international students who rely on Transit Windsor. In June, they told CBC News they believed the new 418X route, connecting east and west Windsor, would help thin out other crowded buses. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

Having the right temperament and a customer service background are important for would-be drivers to have, according to Cragg.

"We do a pretty thorough vetting process on our drivers. We put them through an extensive training program. So finding the right person for this job … It's not a job that everybody can do."

Calling it a "competitive" transportation job market, Cragg said if you're not driving a transit bus, it could be a school bus or for a courier or trucking company.

"Windsor has a lot of economic activity. We're in there with every other employer that's looking to hire people right now. And, you know, it does become challenging."

Citing worker safety fears during the pandemic and an "increase in violence against transit workers at astronomical levels," Di Nino said there's a reluctance for people to want to move into the industry.

"Complicating that is that transit agencies haven't put their best foot forward in terms of delivering fair competitive wages for those transit professionals. The reluctance is that they're working extensive hours and not being paid."

Di Nino said they've also seen collective agreements not keep up with the pace of inflation — further hindering people from entering the transit sector.

Cragg agreed, adding when it comes to base wage rates — especially where inflation increases significantly — there could be other jobs with more flexibility with their starting rates.

"Sometimes we're not the most competitive when it comes to that."

Retirement is also putting a strain on the number of drivers they're able to hold onto, according to Cragg.

"We have a pretty mature workforce … So those guys and gals that were hired back in the late 80s, early 90s, they're at the point where there's a large number of retirements right now."

