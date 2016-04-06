Driver has minor injuries after Transit Windsor bus lands in ditch
Morning commutes were slowed Tuesday when a Transit Windsor bus landed in a ditch on Central Avenue.
Traffic is now moving smoothly again
Morning commutes were slowed Tuesday when a Transit Windsor bus landed in a ditch on Central Avenue.
According to Sgt. Steve Betteridge with Windsor Police Service, the bus driver had minor injuries.
There were no passengers on the bus at the time and there were no other reported injuries.
Windsor police have said the matter remains under active investigation.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.