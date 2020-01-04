Transit Windsor, ATU 616 reach tentative agreement

Transit Windsor and members of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 616 (ATU 616) have reached a tentative agreement.

Mel Young, financial secretary-treasurer with ATU 616, confirmed in an email that the city's public transportation provider and the local transit union reached the agreement around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Young said details won't be released until a vote takes place on the agreement.

"At the time of this email, we do not have a meeting place or date or time at the moment — arrangements are in progress," Young wrote in the email.

Transit Windsor previously warned riders of service interruptions and route cancellations as a result of a strike scheduled for Monday.

Pat Delmore, executive director of Transit Windsor, confirmed that transit services will operate as normally scheduled now that a tentative agreement has been reached.

... The next steps are to have that agreement approved ... - Pat Delmore, Executive Director, Transit Windsor

"We'll be rolling on Monday just as a normal workday," he said.

As for what comes next, Delmore explained that Transit Windsor will present the agreement to members of Windsor city council at Monday evening's meeting.

"And the next steps are to have that agreement approved by both the city council, our transport directors and the union membership over the next coming days," he said.

Delmore said his organization has been "keeping the CAO, the mayor and the chair of the board abreast of the progression through the negotiations."