City bus service will run from Windsor to Amherstburg for a 2-year trial period

Will you take the bus from Windsor to Amherstburg?

There will soon be a new way to get between Windsor and Amherstburg.

Following Windsor city council approval on Monday, Transit Windsor will enter a two-year agreement to provide bus service to Amherstburg under a pilot project.

The new route, called Route 605, will run three times a day every day except holidays. It will depart from the Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare terminal at 6 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. on weekdays.

The route ends in downtown Amherstburg with an estimated travel time of 45 minutes in each direction.

As part of the agreement, fares collected will go to the town of Amherstburg, which will be responsible for paying Transit Windsor for the service.

No start date was mentioned in a report on the pilot that went to Windsor city council on Monday, but Amherstburg council's motion supporting the project indicated a September start for service.