Fare collection, front door boarding to resume on Transit Windsor

Starting this month, Transit Windsor will begin front door boarding and fare collection after a seven-month hiatus due to COVID-19.

Both begin on October 19, and riders are being asked to reload their Transit Windsor Smart Cards at either the Windsor International Transit Terminal at 300 Chatham St. W. or Transit Centre at 3700 North Service Rd. E. in the weeks ahead.

Protective barriers are being added on buses to protect drivers, the city said in a press release. Riders are asked to follow one-way flow boarding through the front of the vehicle and exiting through the back. Exceptions will be made for those with mobility issues, so that they may exit from the front doors.

The city said the mandatory mask policy will remain in effect as well as a limit capacity so that riders may physically distance appropriately.

Transit Windsor will continue to operate on an enhanced Saturday service schedule, Monday through Saturday until demand for ridership increases. Sunday service will continue on the Sunday schedule.

Ridership has continued to be below pre-pandemic levels, the city reports. September numbers showed levels dwindled by about 60 per cent from the same month last year.

Transit Windsor's website has been updated to include current schedule and policies.