Windsor Regional Hospital applauded for reducing blood transfusions, conserving supply

Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) is being applauded by a national medical group for reducing the number of blood transfusions it does by nearly half.

WRH has been given the Using Blood Wisely designation by Choosing Wisely Canada, a campaign that works to reduce unnecessary tests and treatments in health care.

"There were recommendations and guidelines that were imposed by Choosing Wisely, and there were benchmarks that had to be met," said Alexandra Zioutis, technical coordinator of transfusion medicine at WRH.

Zioutis said in 2018, WRH was doing about 700 blood transfusions each month.

"Now, we are down to 400, which is quite an improvement over three years," she said. "It involved a lot of manual labour. Every transfusion had to be audited by the blood bank staff using the guidelines that were given by Choosing Wisely."

WRH followed the guidelines, and submitted data to Choosing Wisely that showed it had reduced the number of transfusions given. That resulted in Choosing Wisely giving WRH the designation.

"We got to a point where we could submit and our application was approved," Zioutis said. "Everybody worked very hard for this."

Zioutis said the reduction in blood transfusions saves time and resources, and reduces risk for patients receiving them.

"There are risks," she said. "Small ones, but there's still risks."

"And on top of that, we're protecting, and try to use, our red blood cell supply properly, so that people get the blood they need, when they need it."

Zioutis said that's especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, as blood donations have slowed.

Dr. Yulia Lin, physician lead for transfusions with Choosing Wisely Canada, said WRH is one of about 70 Canadian hospitals to receive the designation since the campaign was launched in September 2020.

"It's just a great accomplishment," said Lin, who is also the division head for transfusion medicine and tissue bank at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

"The Using Blood Wisely initiative requires hospitals to take a look at their practices, and audit, and ensure that they've actually met the benchmarks that we've set over a sustained period of time."

"Congratulations to Windsor for accomplishing that."