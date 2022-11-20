'There were a lot of tears': Trans Wellness Ontario marks day of resilience and remembrance

Data compiled by Transgender Europe project says that 327 transgender and gender diverse people were reported murdered between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022.

However, a Windsor advocate believes that number is an under-representation.

"We know that it was a lot more," said Melissa Carriere, co-ordinator at Trans Wellness Ontario (TWO).

The provincial organization held a closed door ceremony on Sunday to commemorate those who were killed as a result of transphobic violence. Sunday was the Trans Day of Remembrance and Resilience.

For Carriere, the event was emotional.

"There were a lot of tears," she said. "There was a sense of community that was beautiful and really meaningful. People shared their lived experiences and everyone supported each other."

Melissa Carriere is the co-ordinator for Trans Wellness Ontario. She wants people to know that transgender people in Windsor-Essex are thriving and doing well. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

Zia Reynolds, one of the speakers at the event, was also moved.

"We had people who gave some very tearful speeches, people who shared the positives and the resilience and strength that our community shows," she said. "It was very nice to get all those different perspectives."

TWO has a mural of butterflies on a wall near its front entrance. Reynolds said that the butterfly is an important symbol to many transgender people.

"Many of us see ourselves as being transformed, having started as one thing, like the Caterpillar at birth," she explained. "As we begin exploring our gender identities and begin going through the process of transition, we feel as though everything is in flux, much like we've spun ourselves into a cocoon."

"Then we emerge as butterflies, something totally different from what we were before, but still the same."

Zia Reynolds is a board member with Trans Wellness Ontario. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

Carriere said that the media tends to sensationalize violence against transgender people, but omits the positives.

"What's often not told is the stories of joy and people thriving and living their best lives," she said.

"It's really important to highlight that in Windsor-Essex, there's a lot of people doing really well."

While Carriere said she could not immediately comment on Saturday's mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., she said she wants people to know that the transgender community in Ontario stands united.

The shooting came hours before Sunday's International Transgender Day of Remembrance.

A wall with painted butterflies at Trans Wellness Ontario in Windsor. Zia Reynolds, a board member of the organization, says many transgender people view the butterfly as an important symbol. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

"Yes, we have highlighted the violence that occurs globally, but one thing that I want people to take away from this is that they do have a really loving family at Trans Wellness Ontario and we all support each other."

Reynolds wants people to know that there are just ordinary people.

"We're just people who want to live our lives, live in peace and be happy," she said. "We just want to live the same kinds of lives as anybody else because, ultimately, we are just anybody else."