Wanted man caught illegally crossing border through Windsor train tunnel

A 33-year-old man who is wanted by police was caught trying to illegally cross into the United States using the cross-border freight trains, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In a news release Tuesday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said that agents from the Detroit Station saw a person riding on an inbound freight train from Windsor into Detroit.

CBP said the agents contacted Canadian Pacific Railway to have the train stopped and they then arrested the person for illegal entry into the U.S.

"It is extremely dangerous to enter the United States illegally, particularly through the train tunnel," said chief patrol agent Robert Danley in the news release.

"Our outstanding relationships with our foreign law enforcement and CP partners were key in bringing this situation to a safe and effective law enforcement resolution. I am very proud of how the men and women of the Detroit Sector remain vigilant and focused on border security on two fronts, both on the northern and southern borders."

The release said that upon the arrest, the agents also discovered that the person was subject to warrant for his arrest from London Police Service for possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

The person, according to CBP, was processed for expedited removal and "immediately" turned over to the Canada Border Services Agency.

More from CBC Windsor