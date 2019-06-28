An early-morning train derailment in the St. Clair River Tunnel linking Sarnia, Ont., and Port Huron, Mich., slowed international train traffic, but resulted in no injuries.

About 30 rail cars were involved in the incident in the one-lane tunnel.

Port Huron city manager James Freed, who posted on Facebook that he was at the scene, said there were no injuries or threat to public safety, even though, according to a CN Rail official, one of the cars was hauling dangerous goods.

According to Freed, Homeland Security and Emergency Management had been briefed on the situation.

Larry Lloyd, with CN Rail, confirmed it was responding to an incident in the tunnel.

"At least one of the cars involved was hauling dangerous goods," said Lloyd, who could not confirm the type of goods.

The original tunnel opened to traffic in 1891, the first full-size underwater tunnel in North America. (James Freed/Facebook)

According to Lloyd, "derailed" does not necessarily mean the entire train car flipped over.

"It could mean just a wheel is off or something like that."

Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley said most of the derailment is on the Port Huron side of the tunnel.

While CN Rail said 30 cars were affected, Bradley had been told there were 46 cars. According to Bradley, 45 of them were carrying automotive parts.

"I don't know at this point, but I think the real issue is going to be that this is the major tunnel between Canada and the U.S. for rail," said Bradley. "What is the disruption going to be?"

Bradley didn't have numbers on how many trains pass through the tunnel daily, but estimated it at 50 or 60 a week.

There is no word on the extent of damage to the track or tunnel — the first full-size underwater tunnel built in North America.