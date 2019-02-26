Man steals Tragically Hip framed record from auction — not once, but twice

A Food Basics on St. Clair Street in Chatham had been raising money for a non-profit by auctioning a framed The Tragically Hip record — but a man stole it last Sunday, Chatham-Kent police say.

When the grocery store replaced the auction item with another framed record, the same man walked in and stole the replacement.

The non-profit is Ontario Track 3, which helps kids and youth with disabilities participate in downhill skiing and snowboarding.

The auction is done through a program by Funding Innovation, an organization that helps businesses fundraise for charities.

The records are certified and worth roughly $450 each. (Courtesy of Chatham-Kent Police Service)

Chatham-Kent police say each record is worth roughly $450. Both are originally licensed by the band.

They are asking anyone who sees the records to contact police.