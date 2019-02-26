Traffic on Huron Church will be restricted single lane in both directions all spring
'There will be some backups' with 650m of road affected
Brace yourself: traffic snarls and congestion on Huron Church Road will get worse this spring.
The City of Windsor plans to rebuild a 650m stretch leading to and from the Ambassador Bridge.
The section slated for reconstruction is between Malden and Dorchester Roads — that's between the Beer Store and Wendy's.
"Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction, all put on one side of the road while the other side is completely re-done," said Dwayne Dawson, executive director of operations for the City.
The project will take about 90 days to complete and the City applied for a noise exemption so work can be done 24 hours a day, seven days a week. City council approved the exemption at Monday's council meeting.
"It will be a full reconstruction, including all the lanes, curb, sidewalks and traffic signals," said Dawson. "Obviously with the kind of volume that that road moves, there will be some backups."
A public information session will be held Feb. 28.
With files from Peter Duck and Katerina Georgieva
