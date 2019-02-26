Skip to Main Content
Traffic on Huron Church will be restricted single lane in both directions all spring
New

Traffic on Huron Church will be restricted single lane in both directions all spring

Expect traffic snarls and congestion on Huron Church Road to get worse this spring.

'There will be some backups' with 650m of road affected

CBC News ·
Transport trucks line up at the border in Windsor, Ont. (Jason Kryk/Canadian Press)

Brace yourself: traffic snarls and congestion on Huron Church Road will get worse this spring.

The City of Windsor plans to rebuild a 650m stretch leading to and from the Ambassador Bridge.

The section slated for reconstruction is between Malden and Dorchester Roads — that's between the Beer Store and Wendy's.

"Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction, all put on one side of the road while the other side is completely re-done," said Dwayne Dawson, executive director of operations for the City.

The project will take about 90 days to complete and the City applied for a noise exemption so work can be done 24 hours a day, seven days a week. City council approved the exemption at Monday's council meeting.

Check out this time lapse video of trucks backed up along Huron Church Road from the Ambassador Bridge all the way to Highway 401. (Rose St-Pierre/Radio-Canada) 0:34

"It will be a full reconstruction, including all the lanes, curb, sidewalks and traffic signals," said Dawson. "Obviously with the kind of volume that that road moves, there will be some backups."

A public information session will be held Feb. 28. 

With files from Peter Duck and Katerina Georgieva

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us