Traffic on Huron Church will be restricted single lane in both directions all spring

Brace yourself: traffic snarls and congestion on Huron Church Road will get worse this spring.

The City of Windsor plans to rebuild a 650m stretch leading to and from the Ambassador Bridge.

The section slated for reconstruction is between Malden and Dorchester Roads — that's between the Beer Store and Wendy's.

"Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction, all put on one side of the road while the other side is completely re-done," said Dwayne Dawson, executive director of operations for the City.

The project will take about 90 days to complete and the City applied for a noise exemption so work can be done 24 hours a day, seven days a week. City council approved the exemption at Monday's council meeting.

Check out this time lapse video of trucks backed up along Huron Church Road from the Ambassador Bridge all the way to Highway 401. (Rose St-Pierre/Radio-Canada) 0:34

"It will be a full reconstruction, including all the lanes, curb, sidewalks and traffic signals," said Dawson. "Obviously with the kind of volume that that road moves, there will be some backups."

A public information session will be held Feb. 28.