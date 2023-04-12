Calls for more safety measures following latest fatality at Kildare and Tecumseh

Residents in South Walkerville are calling for the city to implement safety measures at the intersection of Tecumseh Road and Kildare Road following a fatality over the Easter weekend.

A 69 year-old man was struck by a vehicle in the latest incident. A motorcyclist died in a collision at the intersection last November and a 72-year-old woman was killed in a hit and run in 2016.

According to figures in the city's Vision Zero master plan on road safety there were 37 fatalities or major injuries on Windsor roads between 2015 and 2019.

"We often see cars go through the yellow or the red and rushing and there's not a lot of time for us to cross," said Stephanie Mason, who walks her son to and from school crossing the intersection.

"I'm very concerned about the intersection here. I cross it every day with my kids to take them to school and pick them up, and I find that it's not enough time to pass and the cars just go really fast," said Kildare Road resident Ivy Mistovic.

Ward 4 Coun. Mark McKenzie said he has $20,000 in a ward fund that he could use toward traffic calming measures.

"A lot of the issues seem to be between Parent and Walker Road. A lot of speeding on Tecumseh Road," said McKenzie.

Ward 4 Coun. Mark McKenzie will look into traffic calming measures that could be implemented at Kildare and Tecumseh Roads. (Dale MolnarCBC)

"We've also discussed in the past about speed cameras not only on our major routes but also in our residential areas and especially around our schools, our school safety zones. That's where I'd really like to see some more enforcement."

The city's executive director of operations says pedestrians have 29 seconds to cross Tecumseh Road at Kildare and special cameras at the intersection can send messages to the automated traffic signal system to adjust the timing of lights based on traffic volumes.

Shawna Boakes said crossing times can be adjusted to be longer if it is found there are more seniors in the area.

She said more measures discussed by stakeholders in the Vision Zero action plan will be coming out in a report in about two months.

"Its ideas that include things like reviewing the all red and the amber signal timings or adding reflective tape to the back boards, any ideas like that that could be considered adding safety measures to an intersection," said Boakes.

Boakes will be meeting individually with city councillors to discuss calming measures in their wards over the coming weeks. McKenzie will be meeting with her and other administrators on Monday.