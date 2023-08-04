No matter their size or speed, tractors are a big source of entertainment in southwestern Ontario

When you think about tractors, you're probably more apt to envision them rolling along in a field, with a farmer in the driver's seat, in the midst of doing work.

But across parts of Essex, Lambton and Kent counties in southwestern Ontario, you'll also find they can provide a real sense of community, entertainment and competition.

What might be seen as unusual by some, is the norm for many others across rural parts of the region, when it comes to tractors.

The Western Ontario Outlaws Lawn Tractor Racing Club holds races for souped-up riding lawnmowers in Petrolia, from the end of May until October, as well as at local fairs and festivals.

Lawn tractor racers speed around a track as part of the Western Ontario Outlaws Lawn Tractor Racing Club. (George Rosema)

Members of the club meet every other Saturday night during this time to kick up dust around an oval track — with speeds on some machines up to around kilometres per hour.

They race in five different classes with 47 current members. Juniors are as young as five years old — all the way up to the outlaw class where the motors are modified.

Corey LaPointe is the club's president and says despite there being no prize money, it can get really competitive.

"We're all friends, but yeah, out there on the track, you have to prove a point," said LaPointe. When you get into the higher classes there, when the green flag drops and you step on the throttle, the response is right there. You're like taking off."

A lawn tractor driver races around a track in Petrolia, Ont. (George Rosema)

The tractors have had the blades removed and the rules state they must be built on a lawn tractor frame with some modifications.

LaPointe says like a lot of motor hobbies it's easy to get carried away with tweaking and spending.

"Junior [age] you're around $500-$600. You get up into the pro modifications … it's endless. I just built a machine two years ago and I started out with an $8,000 budget and I probably went up to about $12,000."

The track is located on Oil Heritage Road in Petrolia. That's just south of Petrolia Line.

Farmer Brandon Crow plowing a field at the Chatham-Kent Plowing Match. (Brandon Crow)

While not as unique as lawnmower racing, the more classic plowing matches continue in Chatham-Kent.

The 86th annual Chatham-Kent Plowing Match is set for next weekend.

Brandon Crow, president of the Chatham-Kent Plowmen's Association, says a lot of tractors that come out aren't your average farm machines — requiring modifications.

"Instead of just dropping a plow in the ground and plowing a 40 acre field, these guys are plowing a partial sized lot and they're trying to make it look the cleanest, the straightest, the most uniform," Crow said.

And that's when the judges come out, they'll look at what's been plowed and give it a score.

The 2023 plowing match is the 86th annual in Chatham-Kent, near Blenheim, Ont. (Brandon Crow)

The $100 prizes that are handed out won't even cover the cost of fuel to compete, says Crow, but that the money isn't what's important to them.

"I run an excavation company out of Chatham-Kent, so making dirt look a special way. Competition plowing is that way of doing it. I can combine my love of agriculture and earth moving to make the dirt look straight and narrow and compact, and just be proud of what I can do with a tractor and plow."

The plowing match begins Saturday, Aug. 12 on Ed's Line near Blenheim.

People binding wheat as part of the Essex County Steam and Engine Show in McGregor, Ont. (Molly Allaire)

The Essex Steam and Gas Engine show happens in McGregor next weekend.

It includes an antique tractor pull threshing demonstration and tractors of all makes on display.

Molly Allaire is an Amherstburg councillor and member of the show's organizing committee.

She says it's a family event that shows off the county's agricultural roots.

"It's great for the community, but it's truly something that kids absolutely love," Allaire said.

Kids are pulled along in a mini makeshift wheeled train at the Essex County Steam and Engine Show in McGregor, Ont. (Molly Allaire)

"It's not too often you can bring your kids to something with a whole bunch of tractors, so this is a great event to get out and it's really safe. And the farmers love sharing in the community with with families and friends. They just want to show what they got."

The three-day event starts on Friday Aug. 11 — with a parade that runs through the town on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

"I think it's just a magical place for children to become involved. And if we don't get the kids to see what we can do, then they'll never know what is a big part of our community."