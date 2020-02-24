Tractor driver charged in fatal Kingsville collision

Ontario Provincial Police have charged the operator of a farm tractor involved in a fatal collision which happened four months ago.

Police say the tractor collided with a motor vehicle on Oct. 25 at about 8:30 p.m. on Road 7 East in Kingsville.

The road was closed for several hours as OPP investigators attended to the scene.

The driver of the motor vehicle, a 37-year-old Leamington resident, was transported to hospital and pronounced dead. Police at the time said the operator of the tractor was not injured.

The tractor driver, a 46-year-old man from Ruthven, has been charged with careless driving causing death and will appear in court on Mar. 16.

More from CBC Windsor: