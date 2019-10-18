Former MP Tracey Ramsey on new NAFTA, life after politics

As the U.S. signed the new NAFTA into law this week, former Member of Parliament Tracey Ramsey is watching — Canada is the only country yet to ratify the deal.

During negotiations, Ramsey was the Essex NDP MP and trade critic, one of the party's most visible faces.

The one-term MP lost her seat in October, but is still keeping tabs on the USMCA. She spoke with Afternoon Drive's Chris dela Torra about the deal and life after politics.

What do you make of the new NAFTA?

We've done our very best here ... and by that I mean progressives in Canada pushing and supporting what was happening in the U.S. I'm thankful this didn't get pushed through at the end of the last parliament because it allowed improvements to now be part of what we see going forward. Part of that is the cost of medication not being extended for Big Pharma ... that was key for Canada as well.

Flavio Volpe recently was urging opposition parties to get that agreement ratified as soon as possible, saying it's not practical to try to institute changes right now. What do you make of that?

This is part of the reason we really need to look at how we negotiate trade agreements in Canada. What we saw in the U.S. were congressional members who were very involved in the process. What ended up happening was a bipartisan effort. We need to push for the same in Canada. We need more transparency.

You've had three months to reflect on the election. Were you surprised you weren't re-elected?

I think it's always a shock when you're not re-elected. I felt my team and I had worked very hard in Essex so it was a disappointment and I still run into many people on the street expressing some disappointment and shock. For me, I'm heading back to my grassroots which is working for working people. I'm getting back involved with the Health Coalition here, fighting for healthcare.

The three months have been a bit of a process but I love politics at every single level and I have a passion for it that I think serves people ... really that's what the job is all about.

Questions and answers have been edited for length and clarity.