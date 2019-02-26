'There's been a voice that's been missing': Essex MP reacts to NDP byelection win
Tracey Ramsey says she looks forward to seeing Singh go 'toe-to-toe' with the prime minister
As NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh prepares to take his seat in the House of Commons, one local MP will be watching closely.
Tracey Ramsey, Essex MP, said she looks forward to Singh speaking out on issues relevant to Windsor-Essex and to the country as a whole — such as housing, pharmacare and Canada's persistent opioid crisis.
Ramsey said she's particularly interested in seeing Singh go "toe-to-toe" with Justin Trudeau on the ongoing SNC-Lavalin affair.
"I don't think Canadians like to see the government right now giving sweetheart deals to corporations when I have seniors in my office every day who can't afford their medication," Ramsey said.
"There's been a voice that's been missing with our leader not there."
Singh's win came in one of three federal byelections held Monday in B.C., Ontario and Quebec. The Liberal party claimed a seat in Outremont, Que. and the federal Conservatives took Ontario's York-Simcoe riding.
