Toxic Freon chemical in air conditioning units targeted by downtown thieves
Repair costs reaching up to $10,000 for affected businesses
A toxic chemical found in air conditioning units is being targeted by thieves in downtown Windsor.
People are snipping pipes in the units to access Freon — a tasteless, mostly odourless gas which can cause brain damage when inhaled, possibly leading to dementia.
The act is called "Freon huffing" and is typically done by teenagers who want to get high for cheap, according to Dr. Tony Hammer of the Erie St. Clair Clinic.
"These solvents have little more to offer in terms of providing the euphoria that comes with opiates, for example, or with alcohol," he said, adding they're all "central nervous system depressants."
"They help block out the here and now and the reality for people who need that to cope with their everyday life."
Hammer said it's difficult to treat the problem, adding more education is needed to convince people not to engage in "Freon huffing."
Preventative measures
The thieves have targeted the alley between Park Street and University Avenue.
Repair costs are reaching between $5,000 and $10,000 for affected businesses, according to Downtown Windsor BIA Executive Director Debi Croucher.
Croucher said she is happy with the City of Windsor's decision to increase police patrols on foot, adding the DWBIA has taken measures to install alley lights in areas which keep thieves hidden in the dark.
"The development committee just approved doing that for the one particular alley in question right now. So we'll be looking to do that before the end of the fall."
