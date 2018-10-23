Skip to Main Content
Township of Pelee election results delayed
A Township of Pelee official says election results will be released Tuesday afternoon, due to delays.

Rotating mail strike and power outage held back the process

As of Tuesday afternoon, officials were still tallying up the votes. (Colin Côté-Paulette/Radio-Canada)

There were delays because of the rotating mail strike which affected the process, and officials had to wait for the mail Tuesday morning. 

There was also a power outage Monday night, and consequently, ballots could not be processed at that time.

As of Tuesday early afternoon, officials were still in the process of tallying up the election results.

In Pelee, the candidate for mayor, Ramond Durocher has been acclaimed. 

Six people were running for four seats on council.

