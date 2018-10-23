Township of Pelee election results delayed

A Township of Pelee official says election results will be released Tuesday afternoon, due to delays.

There were delays because of the rotating mail strike which affected the process, and officials had to wait for the mail Tuesday morning.

There was also a power outage Monday night, and consequently, ballots could not be processed at that time.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TownOfPelee?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TownOfPelee</a> Please be advised that office will be open till 8pm for election duties regardless of the fact that the power is still out. Phone number is 519-724-2994. —@TownOfPelee

As of Tuesday early afternoon, officials were still in the process of tallying up the election results.

In Pelee, the candidate for mayor, Ramond Durocher has been acclaimed.

Six people were running for four seats on council.

