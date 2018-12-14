Town of Tecumseh fixes gap in harassment policy following order from province

The Town of Tecumseh has fixed the gaps in its workplace harassment policy following an inspection from the Ministry of Labour (MOL) and an order to update the program to improve how reporting is handled.

The inspection was in response to an anonymous complaint the province received about concerns surrounding the policy and its procedures.

The ministry confirmed to CBC the town was ordered to ensure the program included procedures for workers to report incidents of harassment to someone other than the employer or supervisor — if the employer of supervisor is the alleged harasser.

At the time of the inspection, the program did not include all elements of that requirement.

The town says it was already in the process of reviewing and updating the policy when the inspection took place in July.

"There was, I guess, a lack of clarity in the previous policy as to what recourse an employee would have if there was a complaint against myself for example, or a member of the senior management team who reported to me to ensure that there was an objective review conducted," explained Tony Haddad, the town's chief administrative officer.

"So, we've provided language in the policy to address those situations."

The Town of Tecumseh received this order following a July inspection by the Ministry of Labour. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"It's basically a housekeeping piece," said Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara on the updates to the policy.

"We want to make sure that all of our policies are up-to-date, and they meet all of the criteria that is been asked by the provincial statures."

Policy changes made include the following:

If the alleged harasser is a member of council, the co-ordinator shall direct the complaint to the integrity commissioner for investigation.

If the Chief Administrative Officer is identified as the alleged harasser, the co-ordinator shall engage a third party to conduct the investigation.

If both the CAO and co-ordinator are the alleged harassers, the employee shall report the incident to Dunk & Associates (the town's health and safety consultant).

Prior to the changes, according to the previous policy, allegations could be reported to the co-ordinator or the CAO.

Haddad explained the town revised the policy to try to include all possible scenarios, so employees would know exactly what to do if a situation came up.

The mayor says that the updates to the policy were to make sure the policies were up to date and met all of the criteria according to provincial regulations. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

As for why the gaps were there prior to these updates, Haddad said there hadn't been a reason for the town to pay more attention to it.

"Or I guess it was thought that the provisions that were included in the policy were sufficient, but when we broke it down and looked at it step by step with each level of position within the organization, it appeared that we could make some strengthening of the wording in the policy so that's what we introduced."

He added that some of the necessary updates were identified even before the inspection from the ministry. The town reviews the policy each year.

"It just was coincidental that the ministry of labour was visiting us," Haddad said.

The recommended changes were submitted to the Policies and Priorities Committee for approval in October, and the policy was subsequently updated.

The MOL confirmed the order has been complied with, and that the province's investigation is complete.

Hadded is satisfied with how everything was handled.

"Everything we do, if we can do it better great," he said.

"If someone points out a deficiency or a weakness, where we can make an improvement, or add clarity so that everybody understands it, particularly as it relates to our employees. The rules, the legislation exists for safety of all. And it's important that the policies are clear to address situations that may occur and how they're being dispensed with.

"So we're confident that we're current, we're up to date, and we're in compliance."