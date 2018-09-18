If you live in the Town of Lakeshore, your mailing address is about to change.

Council in Lakeshore has approved a plan by Canada Post to homogenize the town's mailing addresses — meaning people will address their letters to "Lakeshore" instead of Belle River, Comber and Stoney Point. Some residents will see their postal code change as well.

Lakeshore Ward 1 Coun. Steven Wilder, who lives in the Pike Creek area which cuts through the boundaries between Lakeshore and Tecumseh, supported the motion and said combining addresses will eliminate confusion for residents.

A number of communities comprise the Town of Lakeshore, including Comber, South Woodslee and Stoney Point. These communities will no longer be represented in mailing addresses after council approved a plan to merge them all into one listing. (Google Maps)

"Our mailing address is sometimes Tecumseh. It's sometimes Windsor. It never is Lakeshore currently. Our postal code is a Tecumseh postal code," Wilder said.

"Everything as simple as ordering something online and having it delivered to your house, to ordering a pizza or other takeout food, you have to guess what the address is so that's it's accepted in this online day-and-age where we put in the address information online and we're told the information is incorrect."

Wilder added the confusion hindered his ability to conduct door-to-door campaign in the correct municipality, in which residents who thought they lived in Tecumseh actually lived in Lakeshore.

He also said residents who have called 911 expressed that they needed to clarify whether they lived in Lakeshore or Tecumseh.

Mark McKinlay used his Facebook page to start a petition which opposes Lakeshore town council's decision to merge its mailing addresses. He said the change will cause a lot of headache for residents and may result in less post office jobs. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

'One more kick in the can' for Lakeshore, says critic

The Town of Lakeshore was established in 1999 by amalgamating the Town of Belle River with the townships of Maidstone, Rochester, Tilbury North, and Tilbury West.

Mark McKinlay, husband of Lakeshore Ward 6 Coun. Linda McKinlay, opposed that decision nearly two decades ago. He calls the decision to merge all mailing address "one more kick in the can" for the municipality.

"This opens up the doors for our post offices to consolidate and we could possibly lose our post offices in these smaller communities. And we might have a centralized post office somewhere in Belle River," he said, adding people's jobs are at risk.

Margaret Ladouceur, left, and Gyongyi Balazsy, right, both live in Belle River and oppose the decision to merge Lakeshore's mailing addresses. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Margaret Ladouceur has lived in Belle River "for a long time" and said she does not want to see her address refer to Lakeshore.

"It's annoying that I'm going to get my license and now I'm going to have to change [my address]," Ladouceur said, adding she wants Belle River to be a part of her address because the town is part of her identity.

Fellow Belle River resident Gyongyi Balazsy said she also opposes the merge, citing that "if Belle River is Belle River for a long time," it should stay as such.

"I live in Belle River, not Lakeshore," Balazsy added.

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain said all of the communities' welcome signs will stay up even after the merge. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Merge would prevent mail delivery issues, mayor says

The decision was supported by Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain who said there were instances in which a Windsor resident would receive mail meant for someone in Lakeshore because they both shared the same address.

"The joke was made that it was a nice way to meet new people. They have your mail. You have their mail," said Bain.

Bain said he is aware of McKinley's online petition to stop the merge from happening and said residents should not be worried that the identity of their town will be removed.

"Comber will still be Comber forever. Belle River will be Belle River … This has to do with receiving mail through Canada Post. This is a Canada Post decision."

The Town of Lakeshore expects the merge to be implemented for all residents by the end of 2020.