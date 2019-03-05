21 part-time workers at Town of Lakeshore on strike

Part-time facility attendants represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 636 and employed by Town of Lakeshore are on strike as of Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Bargaining between the two parties for the first collective agreement began last fall, according to the town.

Christie Armstrong, business representative for IBEW 636, said the main issues are wages and scheduling.

"Currently, they are one of the lowest paid facility attendants in Windsor Essex County," she said. "Around scheduling, we're still determining the hours of work and how long their shifts will be."

With regard to shifts, the union wants to keep what workers are used to — three eight-hour shifts a week or four six-hour shifts a week.

Armstrong said "a lot of them have part-time jobs at other places," and if the town changes that schedule, it will affect the workers.

When the town gave a final offer, she said the union actually countered the offer, but was told by the town "come back with something better."

Town facilities, including Atlas Tube, will continue to be open. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

CBC News has reached out to the town for comment and is awaiting a response.

In a news release, the town says facilities including the Atlas Tube Centre will remain open. All services and programs will also operate as scheduled.

However, people using the facilities may experience delays leaving premises due to picketing.

"The Town will continue to move forward in a thoughtful and respectful manner that contemplates the fiscal realities of operating such facilities," said Mayor Tom Bain in the news release.