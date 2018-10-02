Town of Essex to discuss possibilities for regulating marijuana odour

The Town of Essex is looking at bylaws that can regulate where people grow cannabis around the municipality.

Part of the problem is making sure the odours that can emit from grow-ops remain contained on the premises.

"You've got people who can't sit on their back porch because they're dealing with the smell and the odour coming from these places. And that's not fair to them," said Steve Bjorkman, Ward 1 councillor for the town.

He said there are some growers who are operating outside of the municipality's bylaws.

NDP MP for Essex, Tracey Ramsey, recently sent a letter to the Minister of Health, asking for clearer guidelines in terms of implementing the legislation.

"I think it's the confusion around what people can and can't do at this point in time, and trying to interpret that legislation," Ramsey said.

She invited Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor to come to Essex and have talks with municipalities in her riding.

(Meg Roberts/CBC)

With legalization looming, Bjorkman said the town needs to make sure they have controls with regards to where these grow-ops and businesses are situated.

The province is also expecting municipalities to decide whether they will allow for retail licensing. If the town will allow retail licenses, Bjorkman said they need to find a way to handle them appropriately.

He said some other municipalities like Amherstburg are already beginning to look into how to implement certain bylaws.

"This is going to be here. We're going to have legalized marijuana. So we need to make sure we're comfortable with the model we use here in our town," he said.

At Monday's council meeting Bjorkman raised the notice of motion. At the next meeting, they will be giving direction to administration to start looking at options, if approved.

Recreational marijuana will become legal Oct .17.