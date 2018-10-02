Training for Essex town fire department 'in abundance' to raise morale

Firefighters and management at the Town of Essex Fire and Rescue Services have been getting training in an attempt to increase morale at the workplace.

"There were some feelings in the fire department that they weren't being treated fairly," said mayor Ron McDermott.

An external consultant was hired to investigate the work environment after one grievance was brought forward. An anonymous complaint was sent to the town's CAO, members of council and the fire marshal's office.

According to a report from administration sent to council in March this year, the letter spoke of a poisoned work environment at station 1, which is out of Essex. The complaint also includes allegations of poor leadership in the town and administration and promotion of fire department employees lacking proper experience.

Mayor Ron McDermott says he thinks a majority of people feel positively about the recommendations, but there may still be a few who are unhappy. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

The consultant had brought forward 14 recommendations — including taking diversity training and implementing attendance management — for the fire department. Town council was updated on the progress on Tuesday night.

McDermott is hopeful the training will improve morale as they were meant to do.

"The biggest thing is we're going to have leadership involved with the daily goings on with the fire department, that was one of the complaints," he said.

Coun. Randy Voakes thinks the implemented training is doing very little to raise morale. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

However, Coun. Randy Voakes disagrees.

He's not convinced the training has helped create a "healing environment" for the workplace and that move was "missing the target."

"When they raise their grievances, they get training rammed up their throat in abundance," said Voakes.

Instead, the fire department should have their own board like the police service. Then any grievance raised can be handled internally, and training can be assigned to address specific complaints.

"None of the training they're taking ... is going to significantly improve the morale," said Voakes.