Town or municipality? Lakeshore undergoing identity crisis

For the last 20 years, residents have come to know the most easterly region of Essex County as the Town of Lakeshore. But now, there's an appetite to change that.

Council had a "very lengthy discussion" Tuesday night about changing the town's official name to the Municipality of Lakeshore.

So, what prompted the sudden change of heart?

Mayor Tom Bain said there's been some confusion in recent years, since the Town of Lakeshore also encompasses smaller communities including Belle River, Comber, Woodslee and Emeryville.

"This would create clarification for that. There was originally confusion with some of the mailing addresses," said Bain, adding that the mail issue is currently being examined by Canada Post.

However, changing Lakeshore's official name isn't as simple as one might think. Council quickly learned that there would be a cost associated with changing decals, signage, letterhead and bylaws.

"With the number of questions coming up, it was decided we would send it back to our administration to get a report to get answers for a lot of these questions," said Bain.

Another probing question was whether or not the town would need provincial approval, as Ontario approved the Town of Lakeshore's name, and its corresponding council size, back in 1999.

Bain sat on council when the province chose to label Lakeshore a town and not a municipality, but he said he couldn't recall the rationale.

A few members on council Tuesday didn't want a minor change to the town, according to Bain.

Council is expected to vote on the issue at its Dec. 4 meeting.