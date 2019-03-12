'You let your guard down': tourist brain increases risk of drowning

Your March Break resort down south backs onto a beach — but that doesn't mean the beach is safe.

Tourists are at a high risk of drowning, said Chris Houser, dean of science at the University of Windsor.

"You don't put thought into safety because you're on vacation," said Houser.

He calls it 'tourist brain,' meaning that we think we're safe for a number of reasons.

"When we get to a beach that we're not familiar with, if we see other people on the beach or in the water, or if we're at a hotel with access, we think they wouldn't have made the access if it was dangerous," said Houser.

The most important thing is to look for a lifeguard. - Chris Houser, dean of science at University of Windsor

According to Houser, there are a few things to look at to determine if a beach is safe, including how the waves hit the shoreline.

"The most important thing to look for is a lifeguard," said Houser. "If there is, then that's the safest beach to go to."

Without a lifeguard or a warning sign of some kind, there's no way to know if the beach is safe.

"Tourist brain makes them all the same in terms of the risk level," said Holt, adding that dangers associated with beaches aren't constant — they can change at any point.

Holt said when you're away, you let your guard down.

"When you go on vacation, you're excited. You have to be careful."