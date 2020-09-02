A tour of what some classrooms will look like when kids go back to school

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is peeling back the curtain on what schools and classrooms will look like next week when students go back to school.

The Catholic Board expects about 77 per cent of all elementary students and 76 per cent of all high school students will be returning to the classroom, while others have opted for online learning.

CBC got a tour of St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School to see how educators are making changes to the learning environment as they get ready for a school year like no other.