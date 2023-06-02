Toronto police charge off-duty Windsor cop with assault

Windsor police say constable Harman Wahid is facing an assault charge after what they're calling an "altercation" in Toronto.

The alleged incident took place in April 30, in Toronto, according to authorities.

Wahid, 25, was charged by Toronto police.

He's been suspended with pay and has been a member of the force since last year.

The charge is assault causing bodily harm.

Police say because the incident is now before the courts they will not be commenting further.