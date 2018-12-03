Toronto man charged with trafficking, caught at Tilbury rest stop

Windsor police have arrested a Toronto man for drug trafficking.

The Windsor Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) observed a suspect engaging in what looked like drug trafficking activity Friday.

Around 10:30 p.m., the DIGS unit — with the assistance of emergency services, a K9 unit and other patrol officers — located the man at a rest stop on Hwy. 401 in Tilbury.

He was arrested without incident. During a search of the vehicle, officers say they found a variety of drugs and money:

524.4 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine

325.7 grams of suspected cocaine

3.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine

$243.00 in Canadian currency

The 32-year-old has been charged with possession of suspected crystal meth, suspected cocaine, and suspected crack cocaine, all for the purpose of trafficking.

